Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke.https://t.co/9shCgGfKaO
— abc27 News (@abc27News) June 28, 2022
2 thoughts on “Back to work”
Love this guy.
Best to John. Hope he listens to the docs this time. And please don’t let him go to Dr. Oz for his medical care.