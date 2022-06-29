That was something!

~ susie

Here’s the highlight reel:

One thought on “That was something!

  1. Is the Christofascist Republican House Freedom Caucus and its membership under investigation, and if not why not?

    Christofascist Republican Lauren Boebert, who won her Colorado primary yesterday, said on Monday that she was “tired of this church and state junk.”
    It’s clear that Boebert has never read either the US Constitution or the Bible.
    And if she has then she didn’t understand a word that was written in them.
    Boebert’s ignorance knows no bounds and that makes her the perfect Christofascist Republican.

    All of these criminals and idiots must be defeated in November.

