That was something!

Here’s the highlight reel:

#Trump grabbed the wheel of the limo and choked his Secret Service detail to go the Capitol on #Jan6th Cassidy Hutchinson is the John Dean of this era. Incredible#January6thHearings #TrumpCoupAttempt #Trumpchoke pic.twitter.com/E3UXHMiNHy — Black Diamond (@_MajorNews) June 28, 2022

Meadows' reaction to chants calling for VP Pence to be hung, according to Hutchinson: "He think Mike [Pence] deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.” An [exasperated] Cippolone: "This is effing crazy" — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 28, 2022

Trump was furious the Secret Service was screening people at his rally for weapons. "They're not here to hurt me. Take the F'ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here." pic.twitter.com/YEQGkbjuiM — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 28, 2022

Trump message boards are Grassy Knoll-ing Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony that he tried to take the steering wheel from a Secret Service agent and drive to the Capitol on 1/6. When it's debunked, users pivot, debating how long it takes to roll down a window and Trump's hand size. pic.twitter.com/i6BQjCf7x9 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 28, 2022

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we let that happen" – Former Trump WH lawyer Pat Cippolone on the idea of Trump marching to the Capitol on January 6, per Hutchinson Who got charged instead? Trump supporters — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 28, 2022

NEW: Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows both expressed an interest in seeking pardons over the events of Jan. 6 — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 28, 2022

"They reminded me that Trump does read transcripts." pic.twitter.com/u0kWT6f4UA — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 28, 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson said there was a camp inside the White House who wanted Trump to blame antifa. Mark Meadows “was in the deflect and blame category” initially, Hutchinson said. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 28, 2022

Fox anchor on the testimony of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson: “I'm not sure that it really shocks anybody that the president just, you know, knowing what we've seen, observing him over the years, if he got angry that he might throw his lunch" https://t.co/uWneNvttpk — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 28, 2022

