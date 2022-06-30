Christianity

NEW: A 12-year-old child victim of rape and incest should be forced to carry and birth her father's child, Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says.
Even in such cases, he opposes abortion exceptions.
"Every life is valuable," Gunn said.https://t.co/gCzlfG1MmN
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 29, 2022
There is one and only one reason why we can’t have a universal health care system in the US and that reason is the 1980 Hyde Amendment.
Christofascist Republican Representative Henry Hyde (IL) was the driving force behind the amendment which says that no federal tax dollars can be spent on abortions or abortion related services.
It’s not possible to have a universal healthcare system unless every aspect of medical care is covered including women’s reproductive care and the Hyde Amendment prevents that.
If after the November election the Democrats hold 60 Senate seats and 300 House seats the Hyde Amendment will quickly disappear and universal healthcare (Medicare For All) will become the law of the land in short order.
Unless the Christofascist Republican Party is beaten and beaten badly in November the push for a US theocracy will gain momentum in this country.