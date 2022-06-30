This is @guycecil from @prioritiesUSA and this is how Democrats need to be talking to Republicans pic.twitter.com/ih2YXEhhFz
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 29, 2022
One thought on “This is how you do it”
Many like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) are calling for a National Womens’ Strike to protest the abortion ruling.
What a great idea.
Any action which mobilizes women to turn out to vote in November would be welcomed.