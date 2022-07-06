It was one year ago today That my friends Megan, Todd and Cletis got together and recorded the video of my “My Life” Billy Joel parody “Big Lie”. Thanks everyone! https://t.co/7MHAQ0Grnf
— Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) July 5, 2022
One thought on “Big lie”
Speaking of getting “woke,” the “big lie” is getting its comeuppance around the world as the last of the Fascist triumvirate gets the ax.
First to fall was traitor Trump, next came warmonger extraordinaire Bibi Netanyahu, and the last to fall is would-be autocrat Boris Johnson who is hanging on by his fingertips.
“Good riddance to bad rubbish” and damnable liars.