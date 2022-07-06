Nope. The @nytimes really stepped in it with this nonsense. No competent OB/GYN considers an ectopic to be a patient as well. That clump of cells is DOOMED and if it isn't removed, so is the woman carrying it. pic.twitter.com/GMO4Wn4EP7
One thought on “Non-sense”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the other day that “We hadn’t really expected this (abortion ruling) from the US. They seem to be moving backwards. We had really hoped the US would lead on this issue.”
Tedros continued “The evidence is irrefutable: restricting abortions drives women and girls toward unsafe abortions resulting in complications, even death.”
WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, “I know from personal experience, working in India, that having access to safe abortions is a life-saving measure.”
On Sunday Pope Francis said that getting an abortion is like hiring a “hit man to solve a problem.”
We already knew where this Christofascist stood on the issue but hearing him say it in such crass and unintelligent language is still jarring.
As Catholic Ireland and much of Catholic South America moves into the future by legalizing abortion, the Christofascists in the US are taking us all back to the bad old days.
The whole of the Christofascist Republican Party’s gotta go in November.