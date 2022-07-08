One thought on “Good news

  1. By a vote of 324-155 the European Union’s parliament condemned the US Supreme Court’s decision ending abortion rights and called for safeguards to be enshrined in the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights in order to protect a woman’s reproductive rights.

    With the Christofascist Republicans sitting on the Supreme Court, in Congress, and in statehouses across the country citizens of the United States are enjoying fewer protected rights.
    That needs to change in November.

