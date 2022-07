Well, what do you know. Pro-lifers realizing and admitting that Roe getting overturned will overwhelm the foster care system and lead to more child sex trafficking, incarceration and child homelessness. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/UfJrT6oLZv

— Ron Filipkowski πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) July 7, 2022