Achievement

My big victory for the week was suddenly remembering something that helped Granddaughter’s Mom.

It seems my granddaugter was crying a lot, and puking a lot. I dimly remembered something and reached back through the mists of time… yes! There it was, the old double-burp!

So I told her she was probably gulping a lot of extra air when she nursed, and that Mom needed to get not one, but two burps out of her before she put her down.

And then I crossed my fingers.

Yesterday Mom texted me that it helped a lot, and not only that, there was a lot less puke to clean up. Yay!

