My father always approvingly quoted my grandmother as saying, “I’d rather have another one on my knee than on my conscience.” But they had 13 kids, and after my grandfather died, desperately poor. (My father used to steal coal from the coal trains to heat their house.) So maybe not such a great philosophy.

John Turturro on his mother’s tragic life after her own mother died trying to prevent the arrival of a seventh child she could not feed. A loss that rippled through generations. https://t.co/PWUsqj5EK6 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) July 9, 2022

