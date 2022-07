NEW: ex-AG William Barr has been subpoenaed as part of the ongoing 2020 election defamation suit against Fox News brought by Dominion

It's the latest sign that the company's suits against those who pushed false claims of fraud may be gathering steamhttps://t.co/5FIQEDMpjo

— Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) July 11, 2022