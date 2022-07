In which the head of TX Right to Life concedes that their abortion bans DO require delaying (and thus worsening) miscarriage care—something already documented in medical journals as harming pregnant patients. https://t.co/gny1JjHY7Lhttps://t.co/wxQihWRr2v pic.twitter.com/sPY3NDqWaI

— Irin Carmon (@irin) July 18, 2022