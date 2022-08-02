Summer fund drive

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Time for another fund drive?

Why, you ask?

In the past 10 days, even more serious car problems, seemingly related and probably electrical ($90 an hour to decipher).

I’m supposed to visit both my grandchildren (and to see and hold my granddaughter for the first time) tomorrow, and I have so been looking forward to it. I mean, I don’t get a real vacation. Because of the car problems, I had to rent one — $200, plus an Uber to and from the car rental. (My cousin who just died used to happily help me with errands like this. Oh well.)

Electric bill. I haven’t gotten it yet, but with this weeks-long heat wave, I’m gonna take a wild guess and say it’s gonna be at least double.

And God only knows what happens next.

So if you enjoy what I do and would like to help me keep doing it, please chip in. I really do appreciate it.

Venmo: @Susan-Madrak-1

Or you can donate to Paypal here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

