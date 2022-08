Remember when Hitler bombed the living hell out of London?

By Amnesty’s ridiculous standards, British soldiers were “violating humanitarian law” by staying to help.

With thanks to @Tomthescribe, who tried to reason with Amnesty.https://t.co/SMOXxSIJOu

— Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) August 8, 2022