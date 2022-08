0 shares Share

Tell me these kinds of rulings aren’t meant to pressure kids into giving up white babies to poor childless Christian couples. In other words, an adoption mill:

“A Florida appellate court on Monday blocked a 16-year-old teenager from getting an abortion, saying that she is not "sufficiently mature" to choose to end her pregnancy.” – ⁦@axios⁩ https://t.co/HmldQFjfns — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 16, 2022

