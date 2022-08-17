Thank you, Liz Warren

0 shares Share

I’ve needed a hearing aid for several years now, ever since the wired fire alarm went off in my apartment — on Christmas Eve, when my landlord was nowhere to be found. The sound was so piercing, I desperately tried duct-taping a pillow over the alarm. It went on for two hours and then my landlord finally called back and told me how to go into the basement and shut it off.

What I learned from this experience a couple of years later (when my ENT insisted on a hearing test) was that I could have protected my hearing if I’d only gone to a doctor right away. Steroids would have prevented permanent damage. Oh well!

The ironic thing is, I am actually someone who cared enough about my hearing to wear earplugs to concerts. So the thought of maybe being able to afford hearing aids is a relief. It means I won’t have to spend what’s left of my life asking people to repeat themselves.

Thanks, Liz!

FDA moves to make over-the-counter hearing aids available to millions https://t.co/AU2rTxQ1Vs — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 16, 2022

