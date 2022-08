Doug Mastriano has repeatedly used "prophet" Julie Green to campaign.

In one prophecy, Green claims Pelosi "loves to drink the little children’s blood," "was part of sacrificing the children to Baal," and "will pay the ultimate price with her life." https://t.co/2yCArEQfky pic.twitter.com/SCk9zaeDXS

— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) August 17, 2022