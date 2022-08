A Black professor had his house appraised.

The value: $472,000.

Then he removed indications of Blackness from his home, including family photos.

He had a white colleague — another Johns Hopkins professor — stand in.

The second appraisal: $750,000.https://t.co/Yf64ufBxXx

