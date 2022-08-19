Not all men, but…

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

After my divorce, I had a landlord who took advantage of my sloppy recordkeeping (I sometimes paid him in cash) and insisted I was two months’ behind on my rent. Guess what he wanted in return for not kicking me out! Fortunately, he soon realized I had some powerful friends.

A landlord in Las Vegas admitted that he required a homeless mom of 5 to sign a housing contract that required her to perform blowjobs for 5 years and barred her from dating any man who's larger than him or owns a gun. @l_tousignant writes: https://t.co/IZ015ArsXQ — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 18, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

