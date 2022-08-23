He was always pro se

Uh, "pro se" means, Trump's going it alone. https://t.co/YLRiFHNpDe
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 22, 2022
Curiously, Donny's team claims that they haven't been provided the information that I–and everyone else in American–got: Which is that this search was conducted to find evidence of Espionage Act and obstruction violations.
Betcha at least some reporters fall for this shit tho. pic.twitter.com/lrmpp3jtTQ
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 22, 2022
BREAKING: Trump is representing HIMSELF, with no lawyer at all, in his case against the United States regarding the search of Mar-a-Lago and recovery of government records.
The legal term is “pro se” – for himself.
He could not find anyone to represent him.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2022