R.I.P. Gorbachev

Gorbachev was a flawed leader. But he also was a transformational figure who helped usher in changes that enabled a generation that had lived w/the fear of global armageddon to exhale for a moment & others that led to greater freedom for millions. https://t.co/zxJr1JaYx2
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 31, 2022
The former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev clung to a vision of globalization that let corporate power run amok.https://t.co/vtApiXedaM
— In These Times (@inthesetimesmag) August 31, 2022