PA Gov Tom Wolf has opened up and investigation after 31 uniformed state troopers posed for a photo with Trump at his rally. Department policy requires prior approval to engage in any activity while in uniform, and to avoid politics while in uniform. https://t.co/m7KeG8mxH2

— Ron Filipkowski πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2022