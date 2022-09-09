0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Steve Bannon being perp walked in handcuffs to his arraignment is one of the greatest sights to behold in quite some time.pic.twitter.com/ICF6WhoBKf — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 8, 2022

Outside the courthouse, Bannon goes on a deranged rant about oligarchs on Wall Street, the Federal Reserve and Silicon Valley while getting heckled by people looking on. pic.twitter.com/RjqANG6Tbc — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2022

Yes, the man who scammed several million dollars in donations from ordinary people who thought he was going to build a wall is lecturing us all about how indicting him is proof of a corrupt system!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

