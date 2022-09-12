They gave up the Iggles to see John Fetterman

Yet another bellwether county…

A Women for Fetterman rally during an Eagles game is one more example of how clever this campaign has been https://t.co/K4wV3LZOq3

Over 3,000 people came out to today’s Women for Fetterman rally in Montco today… during the Eagles opener… and in the rain #Fettermania pic.twitter.com/1yknZVSQiO

💎 of the day: I met Gisele and John Fetterman ⁦⁦⁦@JohnFetterman⁩ at today’s rally for women’s rights in Mont Co. It was so crowded that we could not get into the room, but John and Gisele came out to greet those of us in the overflow line. Vote 🗳 for Fetterman! 💙 pic.twitter.com/bVyCqaaWZs

— Lora Novak (@lora_novak) September 11, 2022