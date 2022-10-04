Republicans behaving badly

0 shares Share

EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion absolutist, paid for an abortion in 2009. We have the receipts. Literally. Me @thedailybeast https://t.co/IzOEEg4quN — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) October 3, 2022

HERSCHEL WALKER’S SON RELEASES A STATEMENT:pic.twitter.com/xIIuEhnNX9 — LeGate☮️ | pillow-fight.com CMO (@williamlegate) October 4, 2022

I’d like to see him prove he had a good name that could be defamed!

Former President Trump sues CNN for defamation, accusing the cable news network of taking persistent actions aimed at "defeating him politically." https://t.co/hT1JxT1CMO — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2022

