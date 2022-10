0 shares Share

This series is really interesting — and very sad. If you wonder how people fall down the Q rabbit hole and end up in prison, this will explain. But it’s very depressing.

"Across six episodes, executive producer Joe Berlinger assembles portraits of the true believers, profiteers, and innocent victims of a constellation of false, deeply destructive right-wing myths," writes @judyberman. "The series can be harrowing to watch" https://t.co/tLE7WdhlLJ — TIME (@TIME) September 24, 2022

