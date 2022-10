Pay attention to facts. The homeowners insurance market in Fl collapsed under DeSantis. The special session meant to deal with it was hijacked by DeSantis to attack gays and Disney. Floridians post Ian are discovering they are not insured. Photo ops by DeSantis won't fix it. pic.twitter.com/mxBvjDymgT

— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 9, 2022