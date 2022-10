0 shares Share

It’s not just that this bit is completely tone deaf — IT’S NOT EVEN FUNNY. I think this show has hit the point of no return, so many people I know seem to have decided at the same time that they won’t even bother trying to watch it. Too much work for too little humor.

Never before seen video: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer desperately seek help from a secure location while the US Capitol is being ransacked. (SNL) pic.twitter.com/s3XiGjiUTI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 16, 2022

