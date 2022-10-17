Phillies win the NL East

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I think it’s our year. Yeah, you might say I’m really freakin’ happy!

Amazing job by the @NHLFlyers letting fans watch and celebrate the @Phillies advancing to the NLCS in the middle of the Flyers game across the street. Best sports town in America. pic.twitter.com/mCzknRWzXf — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 15, 2022

Not crying

Not crying

Not crying pic.twitter.com/wiC4RptXlR — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 15, 2022

Kyle Schwarber brought this song into Phillies clubhouse for the celebrations pic.twitter.com/Kb1TG9mf7w — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

