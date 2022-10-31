Violent language encourages violence

And guess where the violent language came from? This assassination attempt was distinctly downplayed in our librul media:
The right screamed “what happened to civility???” for a month after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant. But they have nothing to say when one of their cultists tries to assassinate the Speaker of the House and puts her 82-year-old spouse in the hospital.
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) October 29, 2022
“Both parties”?
"People in both parties should tone down the rhetoric" — James Comer on CNN on the Paul Pelosi attack pic.twitter.com/F6Bc4374I0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022
There was an apparent assassination attempt on the Speaker of the House. Her husband has serious injuries — and this is how Fox News covered it. pic.twitter.com/bi94FSIQHF
— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 29, 2022
YESTERDAY, a man broke into Nancy Pelosi's to try to assassinate her & brutally attacked Pelosi's husband w/a hammer
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized
TODAY, @KevinMcCarthy's Super PAC, the @CLFSuperPAC, launched a NEW AD attacking Pelosi for "destroying the country" pic.twitter.com/JAgLAbNQne
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 29, 2022