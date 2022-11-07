Libertarians fail yet again

0 shares Share

It took Elon Musk what, a week? To blow up a popular and user friendly platform and cause a mass exodus from his new site. But as I keep saying, libertarians cling to an idea that completely disregards the way actual people think:

💰 @elonmusk’s version of ‘Free Speech’ is gonna’ cost you $8 bucks a month. If you don’t pay up your tweets will be lost in his ‘pay per view’ algorithm… https://t.co/z8b1k6ecF8 — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) November 6, 2022

😂Twitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come Back https://t.co/WDb2jWUjeY — Laffy (@GottaLaff) November 6, 2022

