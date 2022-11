Telltale: “taking Roe off the table clears the way for other agenda items.” Really? “Agenda”? “Agenda items”? Since when are courts supposed to have — or care about — “agenda items”? Once again, the quiet part is said out loud. https://t.co/1i2vTeqTWU

— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 10, 2022