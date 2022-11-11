Wonderful news

0 shares Share

NBC News: South Dakotans voted to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, providing tens of thousands of impoverished people with access to health care and dismissing state GOP attempts to sink the effort. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 10, 2022

Now, it seems unlikely that SCOTUS will gut this — but it’s scary that hospitals, the places we turn to at our most vulnerable, are trying:

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. https://t.co/PxuYqHpngN — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) November 9, 2022

