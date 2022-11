0 shares Share

Pence is a Dominionist. It’s okay to lie, cheat or steal your way to power if it’s all for Jesus!

Trump may have betrayed Pence. Pence may have had a moment of clarity on January 6. But Pence is still a Trumpist, still a threat to democracy and the rule of law, still a religious extremist. https://t.co/Shtj5PFKNS — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 17, 2022

