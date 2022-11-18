Pelosi: I will not seek re-election to democratic leadership in the next congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. pic.twitter.com/CQdzY0qpwu
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2022
2 thoughts on “Passing the torch”
Classy. Unlike republicans. Unfortunately I fear this will only encourage violent fascists to conduct more terror attacks against democrats.
My one regret with Nancy Pelosi is that the year (2001) I lived in San Francisco was an off election year and so I never had the chance to vote for her.