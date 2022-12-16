Been a couple of those weeks

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

More car stuff — and just when I got that all straightened out, the soundbar on my old TV went out again. I spent a good three hours yesterday trying to get it to work. I actually found myself in withdrawal without Netflix, etc.!

Then I found out that the physical therapy prescription I have expires at the end of the week. It was written at the end of October, and it’s been about that long since I had a reliable car. So I have to get another one, and can’t start until next year. Sigh.

Plus, I finally got a new car. (Well, a newer old car.) Guess how much it costs to get a spare key for a 20-year-old car? Too much!

What happens next? I’m just freaking exhausted!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

