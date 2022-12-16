Twitter suspends journalists who have been covering Elon Musk

Of course he did. By the end of the night, Twitter will be thoroughly purged:

The suspensions come a day after Twitter changed its policies around accounts that track private jets, including one owned by Elon Musk.

The accounts of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept and independent journalists Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster had all been suspended as of Thursday evening.

It was not immediately clear why their accounts were suspended.

The Twitter account for Mastodon, a platform billed as an alternative, was also suspended early Thursday evening.