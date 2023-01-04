Dem switches parties to become PA House speaker

I am absolutely stunned at this outcome. Guess we’ll see how he runs things. Via the Inquirer:

HARRISBURG — Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans threw their support behind a consensus candidate for speaker of the Pennsylvania House Tuesday, a move some lawmakers said would help bring unity to the state capital.

House lawmakers elected Rep. Mark Rozzi speaker of the House, elevating a veteran Democratic lawmaker who said Tuesday he would govern as an independent.

[…] “As many of you know, I’ve never been an ideologue,” Rozzi said on the House floor late Tuesday afternoon. Prior to announcing his party change, he noted that independents are the fastest-growing voting group in the state. He added that he would not caucus with either party.

”The commonwealth that is home to independence will now be home to the commonwealth’s first independent speaker,” he added.