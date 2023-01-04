Popcorn time

I’ve got my popcorn ready. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UKmWhMabbO
— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 3, 2023
Happy first day of the 118th Congress! I can’t wait to continue my work on behalf of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District. It could be a long day, plus I want to celebrate my 35 new Democratic colleagues, so I brought Chicago’s best, @GarrettPopcorn, to share with everyone! pic.twitter.com/uFaw3f2Y8k
— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) January 3, 2023
We are breaking the popcorn out in the Dem Caucus till the Republicans get their act together. pic.twitter.com/5b4FriBjf7
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 3, 2023
About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023