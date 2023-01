Yesterday was full of these little dramas. Sounds like her good buddy Matt Gaetz put the shive to Margie:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who backs Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, slams fellow Freedom Caucus colleagues:

“I’m the only Republican that has zero committees … I find out that … my supposed ‘friends’ that went and did that and they asked nothing for me … I am furious.” pic.twitter.com/TOT4AolhhU

— The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2023