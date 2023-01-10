Clown show

0 shares Share

One of my friends has spent hours in the past several weeks, trying to get an IRS agent on the phone to help him with a tax question. This is why we need more agents:

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC): “1,740 new IRS agents … to pay for reckless spending, reckless spending that’s cost $31 trillion in debt.” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA): “I would remind my friend that the first bill you’re doing is gonna add $114 billion to the deficit. Enough.” pic.twitter.com/WGyairDFnk — The Recount (@therecount) January 9, 2023

