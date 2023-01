0 shares Share

Could it be the abortion restrictions? Could it be the “stop the steal” bullshit? I’m sure it will forever remain a mystery!

‘We want the God’s honest truth’: The Pennsylvania GOP is trying to figure out what went so horribly wrong in 2022 after they failed to flip any congressional districts and lost the governor’s race and Senate contest https://t.co/a81DB2ywHm — POLITICO (@politico) January 15, 2023

