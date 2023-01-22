The new high-speed rail link between Rome and Milan, launching on Monday, will offer a journey time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.https://t.co/FGYzWY81bR
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) January 22, 2023
The new high-speed rail link between Rome and Milan, launching on Monday, will offer a journey time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.https://t.co/FGYzWY81bR
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) January 22, 2023
One thought on “Why can’t we do this?”
Because the oil/gas comp[anies and the automotive indusrty depend on you driving.