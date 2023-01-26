Dispatches from the front lines

0 shares Share

One of my friends lives in the unholy state of Florida, and sends me many good articles about what DeSantis is doing to destroy the place. (However, I just can’t afford subscriptions to all these Florida newspapers that are doing such good work, or I would be sharing them with you.)

I swore 15, 16 years ago that I wouldn’t return to Florida until they turned out the Republicans running the joint. I haven’t been back since.

It’s a shame, because it’s a cheap, short hop from Philly, and I like it there. I just don’t want to make DeSantis look like a competent governor by spending my money.

But we can at least make fun of Rhonda Santis’s hairpiece. It looks like one of those plastic wigs that came with Halloween costumes. Watch this video:

