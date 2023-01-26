Here he comes again

1/2 : So here’s Clegg on Trump and Facebook: “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.” https://t.co/hRE2YE4Ai6

2/2: And here’s the rub: Trump was already posting what Facebook would presumably define as unacceptable content shortly before he was reinstated. So how long do they expect this arrangement to last? And how rigorously are they going to monitor it?

