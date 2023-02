Or do they just like him because he made them feel popular?

The “Never Trump”Republicans lose me as soon as they start in on how wonderful Ronald Reagan was.

It’s especially absurd coming from @MichaelSteele and his guest gushing about how Reagan and public housing destroyer Jack Kemp “cared about Black people.” pic.twitter.com/ZQ6hC8PJcQ

— Jimmy Lohman (@JamesCLohman1) February 4, 2023