You see why they killed him

“Something is wrong with capitalism. For years I labored with the idea of reforming the existing institutions of society through a little change here and little change there…but now I feel quite differently. 1/2

You have got to have a reconstruction of the whole society, a revolution of values… We are not interested in being integrated into this value structure. Power must be relocated, a radical redistribution of power must take place.” 2/2

— Eric Morrison-Smith (@EricAngelo_MS) February 4, 2023