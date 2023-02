0 shares Share

Rail owners cut staff, cut maintenance, and cut benefits. But sure, things like this are just an accident. Just one of those things:

Norfolk Southern, which transports hazardous chemicals and nearly vaporized an Ohio town yesterday when a broken axle caused a massive derailment, bought back more than $8 billion of its own stock over the last 3 years.https://t.co/0vA9sSdvvP — Sarah Miller (@sarahmillerdc) February 7, 2023

