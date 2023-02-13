Grapefruit League

0 shares Share

Now that the CTE Bowl is over, I’d like to inform you that this week is the start of pitchers and catcher reporting to spring training. (For the Phillies, it’s Thursday in Clearwater, Florida.)

Of course, it wouldn’t be the MLB without them trying to sidestep controversy:

Serious question: Where is @MLB? They’ve removed this book and Hank Aaron’s. MLB really should assert itself here and let @RonDeSantisFL know this is unacceptable. In fact, if I were the Rays & Marlins, I’d give away copies of this book to fans on Opening Day. https://t.co/U1MeQeMEUy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 12, 2023

I wonder if @MLB knows these two books have been banned in Duval County, Florida. pic.twitter.com/72c0lecI7o — Juan Rivera, P.E. 🇵🇷 (@BoricuaEnMaui) February 7, 2023

