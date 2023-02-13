Guns, guns, guns

0 shares Share

Death threats, for the cultural crime of saying hey, maybe we don’t need all these fucking guns? Did you know one state just made it legal for kids (little kids) to open carry? I’m sure that will make the school day more pleasant and safe.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The co-founder of March for Our Lives, David Hogg, talks about his life since, including death threats against himself and his family. https://t.co/nWKzSd56fG pic.twitter.com/z5tkWTDRPs — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 12, 2023

